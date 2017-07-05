Lavender Country: LGBTQ Country Music That Almost Went Unsung

What’s considered to be the first openly gay country album was recorded in the earlier 1970s. But it went largely unnoticed until just a few years ago.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.