Justice Dept. Group Honors Transgender Teen in Bathroom Case

A transgender teen who sued to be able to use the boys’ bathroom was honored Wednesday by a LGBT organization at the Justice Department.
Read the full article from The Washington Post.
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
A transgender teen who sued to be able to use the boys’ bathroom was honored Wednesday by a LGBT organization at the Justice Department.
Read the full article from The Washington Post.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.