Pink News reports that Ireland has softened rules that permanently banned men who have sex with men from donating blood.
Ireland Lifts Lifetime Ban On Gay Men Giving Blood
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Pink News reports that Ireland has softened rules that permanently banned men who have sex with men from donating blood.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.