HIV Positive Man Wins Mr. Gay New Zealand

By Linda February 14, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that a Kiwi hottie dedicated to HIV advocacy has taken out the 2017 Mr Gay New Zealand title.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *