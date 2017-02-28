Hanoi To Host Its First Mardi Gras Festival

By Linda February 28, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that in a push to promote LGBTI rights, the Australian Embassy will host Hanoi’s first Mardi Gras Festival.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *