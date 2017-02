Rolling Stone reports that Jefferson Airplane and Starship singer Grace Slick revealed in an op-ed that all the money she received from Chick-fil-A using “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” in a Grammy night commercial will go toward an LGBTQ civil rights organization.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.