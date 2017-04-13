Ghana Police Arrest Blackmailers Who Use Grindr To Target Gay Men

By Linda April 13, 2017

Pink News reports that in an unexpected move, police in Ghana have arrested two men who targeted gay men they found on Grindr.

Read the full story from Pink News 

2 Responses to Ghana Police Arrest Blackmailers Who Use Grindr To Target Gay Men

  1. Matt says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The link just leads to some box that has a circle that spins, I’m on an iPhone.

  2. Andy Lien says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Thanks, Matt. I just checked–it works on a computer, but on an iPhone, it appears that the black box is a pop-up ad that isn’t working correctly on the Pink News site. The ads eventually loaded, but I can’t get past them. Hopefully this won’t be an ongoing Pink News glitch.

