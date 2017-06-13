Germany Welcomes Gay Man Who Fled Chechnya’s Homophobic Purge

By Linda June 13, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Pink News reports that Germany has welcomed a gay man who fled the purge of GLBT people in Chechnya.

Read the full story from Pink News 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *