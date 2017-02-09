Gay Student Kicked Out Of Durban College

By Linda February 9, 2017

AllAfrica.com reports that a 20-year-old student has been expelled from Coastal College in Umlazi because he is gay.

Read the full story from AllAfrica.com  http://allafrica.com/stories/201702080634.html

