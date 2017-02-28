OutSports reports that a pro boxer who is gay beat up a man in a Philadelphia barbershop he says was harassing him online over his sexual orientation.
Gay Pro Boxer Beats Up Guy Over Homophobic Comments
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
OutSports reports that a pro boxer who is gay beat up a man in a Philadelphia barbershop he says was harassing him online over his sexual orientation.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.