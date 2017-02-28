Gay Pro Boxer Beats Up Guy Over Homophobic Comments

OutSports reports that a pro boxer who is gay beat up a man in a Philadelphia barbershop he says was harassing him online over his sexual orientation.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.