The News & Observer reports that a former teacher of year at Charlotte Catholic High says he lost his last job as a substitute with the school after a 2014 Facebook post announcing his wedding plans to his longtime male partner.
Gay Former Teacher Of The Year Sues School, Catholic Diocese After Losing His Job
