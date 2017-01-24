LGBTQNation reports that a gay Buddhist monk in Tokyo uses makeup to deliver his message.
Gay Buddhist Monk Is Also A Makeup Artist Who Helps Trans People Look Their Best
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
LGBTQNation reports that a gay Buddhist monk in Tokyo uses makeup to deliver his message.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.