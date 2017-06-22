Former Patriots And Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out As Gay

By Linda June 22, 2017

Outsports reports that Ryan O’Callaghan had always planned to commit suicide after football, until Kansas City Chiefs staffers stepped in.

