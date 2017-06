Citypages reports that Larry Fonnest, a Thief River Falls native, and Jim Nepp, who hailed from Austin, Minnesota, were seated across from one another, stuffing envelopes for the “It’s Time Minnesota” campaign when, over the course of the evening of preparing literature that implored Minnesotans to vote down a measure repealing rights for LGBTQ public employees, the two men struck up a conversation.

