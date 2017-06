Outsports reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers sold 6,800 Pride Night package tickets for the team’s annual event last Friday, with the team estimating that there were actually 8,000 people in attendance specifically because of Pride Night, based on the secondary ticket-market sales.



