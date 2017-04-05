Doctor Who Gets First Openly Gay Companion

The BBC reports that the new series of Doctor Who will see the Time Lord joined by his first openly gay companion.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.