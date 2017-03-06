Coca-Cola Serves Up Gay-Friendly Ad for All Genders, Generations

By Lavender March 6, 2017

Reuters reports Coca-Cola has launched a gay-friendly ad featuring a brother and sister vying for the attention of a handsome pool boy in the campaign that has won praise for diversity and inclusion.

