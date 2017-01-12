GayStarNews reports that Cody Alan, one of the most visible faces in the country music world, has come out publicly as a gay man.
CMT And iHeartRadio Host Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
