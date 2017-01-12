CMT And iHeartRadio Host Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay

By Linda January 12, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that Cody Alan, one of the most visible faces in the country music world, has come out publicly as a gay man.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *