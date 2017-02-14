The BBC reports that fourteen retired bishops have accused Church of England leaders of not listening to the voices of gay Christians.
Church Of England ‘Not Listening To Gay Christians’, Say Retired Bishops
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
The BBC reports that fourteen retired bishops have accused Church of England leaders of not listening to the voices of gay Christians.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.