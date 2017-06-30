Christian TV in Russia Offers to Pay LGBT to Leave the Country for Good

By Kassidy Tarala June 30, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Russia’s religious TV channel is offering to send LGBT Russians abroad for good, so they can “submit to their sins” outside Russia.

Read the full article from Newsweek.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *