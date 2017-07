Pink News reports that embattled New Jersey governor Chris Christie has bucked the trend for Republicans by signing two pro-trans bills into law, taking aback many of his party colleagues.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.