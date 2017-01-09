Advocate.com reports that California has banned state-funded and state-sponsored travel to North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kansas.
California Bans Travel To Four States With Anti-LGBT Laws
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
