Bruins’ Brad Marchand Replies To Twitter User’s Homophobic Slur

By Linda January 4, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Boston.com reports that Bruins winger Brad Marchand is standing up to a Twitter user who attacked him with a homophobic slur.

Read the full story from Boston.com 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *