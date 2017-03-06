Body Of Gay Student Dakota James Found In Ohio River

NewNowNext reports over a month after he was first reported missing, gay graduate student Dakota James’ body has been discovered in the Ohio River.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.