Bill Repealing Utah’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Heads to Governor

Advocate.com reports the Utah legislature has given final approval to a bill removing a ban on “advocacy of homosexuality” in schools, sending it to Republican governor Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.



