Bill Repealing Utah’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Heads to Governor

By Lavender March 8, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Advocate.com reports the Utah legislature has given final approval to a bill removing a ban on “advocacy of homosexuality” in schools, sending it to Republican governor Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

Read the full story Advocate.com

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *