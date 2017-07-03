BigGayNews for Monday, July 3, 2017

By Andy Lien July 3, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Big Gay News Summary, Featured - Big Gay News, Featured - Home Page

 


Today’s Top Headlines

Trump WH Declines to Recognize LGBT Pride Month

#HeterosexualPrideDay Backfires as LGBT Users Subvert it on Twitter

Foreign Missions in India Celebrate LGBT Pride Month

Texas Supreme Court Rules Gay Couples Not Guaranteed Spousal Benefits

 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *