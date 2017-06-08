BigGayNews for Friday, June 9, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Today’s Top Headlines
Malta’s New Prime Minister Determined To Pass Same-Sex Marriage By End Of July
Transgender Cadets At Military Academies Told They Can Graduate But Not Serve
NYC Students Create City Council Legislation To Help Gay Kids
McDonald’s Reveals Rainbow Boxes For Pride And Homophobes Are Mad
Podcast music provided by James Poteat @ www.musicalintentions.com
Not sure if you know, but the RSS feed is not updated since the 23 of June.
Thanks for the note, Arick. We announced on that day that the 23rd would be our last podcast.