BigGayNews for Friday, June 9, 2017

By Andy Lien June 8, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Big Gay News Summary, Featured - Big Gay News, Featured - Home Page

Today’s Top Headlines

 

Malta’s New Prime Minister Determined To Pass Same-Sex Marriage By End Of July

Transgender Cadets At Military Academies Told They Can Graduate But Not Serve

NYC Students Create City Council Legislation To Help Gay Kids

McDonald’s Reveals Rainbow Boxes For Pride And Homophobes Are Mad

Podcast music provided by James Poteat @ www.musicalintentions.com

2 Responses to BigGayNews for Friday, June 9, 2017

  1. Arick West says:
    July 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Not sure if you know, but the RSS feed is not updated since the 23 of June.

  2. Andy Lien says:
    July 1, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Thanks for the note, Arick. We announced on that day that the 23rd would be our last podcast.

Links to this post

