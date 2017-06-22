BigGayNews for Friday, June 23, 2017

By Andy Lien June 22, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines

School Employee Fired For Homophobic Post: Gays “Should Be Killed Or At Least Relocated”

Police Officer Accused Of Blackmailing Gay Men Faces Jail

Russian ‘Gay Propaganda Law’ Discriminatory, European Court Rules

Former Patriots And Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out As Gay

Twin Cities Pride To ‘Limit’ Police In Parade

One Response to BigGayNews for Friday, June 23, 2017

  1. Alan says:
    June 23, 2017 at 6:04 am

    No no no no no, this can’t be over 🙁
    I was so sad to hear this, almost first thing in the morning.
    Thank you dear team for all the work, energy and talent you put into running this podcast. If there is anything that can be done to make you change your decision and keep going, I’m in.
    Love, from Switzerland
    Alan

