BigGayNews for Friday, June 23, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines
School Employee Fired For Homophobic Post: Gays “Should Be Killed Or At Least Relocated”
Police Officer Accused Of Blackmailing Gay Men Faces Jail
Russian ‘Gay Propaganda Law’ Discriminatory, European Court Rules
Former Patriots And Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out As Gay
Twin Cities Pride To ‘Limit’ Police In Parade
No no no no no, this can’t be over 🙁
I was so sad to hear this, almost first thing in the morning.
Thank you dear team for all the work, energy and talent you put into running this podcast. If there is anything that can be done to make you change your decision and keep going, I’m in.
Love, from Switzerland
Alan