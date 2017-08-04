BigGayNews for Friday, August 4, 2017

Today’s Top Headlines
Hope And Frustration In Australia As Gay Marriage Debate Nears
New Horrifying Testimonies From Chechen Gays Reveal Continued Torture
Jack’d Adds GPS ‘Blurring Feature’ To Protect Gay Americans From Hate Crimes
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.