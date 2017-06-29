Being LGBT Inclusive is Good for Business, Survey Finds

By Kassidy Tarala June 29, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Nearly half of Americans and 64% of those who identify as LGBT allies say they are more likely to spend money with brands that are LGBT inclusive, according to a new survey from Ogilvy.

Read the full article from fortune.com.

 

