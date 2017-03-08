Baltimore School Board Pledges to Support Trans Students

The Washington Blade reports a statement pledging support for transgender students was issued following a meeting between transgender rights advocates and Baltimore’s Board of School Commissioners. Read the full story from The Washington Blade .



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.