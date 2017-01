A.V. Club reports that celebrity baker Duff Goldman, of TV’s “Ace Of Cakes”, tweeted that the cake at Trump’s inauguration looked suspiciously similar to the one he made for Obama in 2012.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.