Alleged Gay Hungarian Sex Traffickers Go To Trial In Miami

Towleroad reports that two men are on trial in Florida for allegedly trafficking three Hungarian gay men and forcing them into prostitution.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.