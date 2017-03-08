13 Shots Fired Into Tulsa, Oklahoma LGBT Equality Center

Towleroad reports Oklahoma police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.