13 Shots Fired Into Tulsa, Oklahoma LGBT Equality Center

By Lavender March 8, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Towleroad reports Oklahoma police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa.

Read the full story from Towleroad

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *