Enter to win a copy of James Patrick Morgan’s latest EP “Art + Work = Love”!

The EP is available on iTunes and all major digital outlets starting Friday, February 17. Morgan describes this five-song collection (released by Cloverland Entertainment/InGrooves) as one which “represents [him] better than most past recordings…”

As an artist who plays up to 10 shows each week, he recognizes the importance that ‘Art + Work = Love’ captures much more of “what [he does] in a live setting,” than previous releases. The EP was recorded in several legendary studios across the United States such as Los Angeles’ East West Studios, where the Beach Boys recorded many of their hits, and the storied Blackbird Studio in Nashville, TN. Morgan says the goal of the EP, and of his artistry, is to “show people that it’s okay to be present and feel.” This is something he does with remarkable success on ‘Art + Work = Love,’ recalling classic artists such as Sam Cooke and Dave Matthews, but doing so in a fresh and exciting way.

The first single from ‘Art + Work = Love’ – titled “Expected” – is also the first song on the EP. “Expected” is currently available to stream via SoundCloud. Morgan says that “songwriting comes easily” to him, and it’s evident that is true from the opening notes of “Expected.” The Sony Southern Talent Expo winner’s wide ranging influences from blues to soul to pop and soft rock are all given time on the track – from the acoustic verses to the catchy horn lines and soulful vocal harmonies on the chorus. The song features an infectious, danceable groove that carries the listener through the story of two people sharing “one night, two nights, three nights” and eventually falling in love.

You can find out more at http://jamespatrickmorgan.com

